The inimitable Willie Nelson is taking one of Frank Sinatra’s greatest signature tunes for a spin on his new album of Chairman of the Board favorites, My Way, which is due out this Friday (September 14). The singer-songwriter, who has dabbled in recording American Songbook material throughout his career (more importantly, 1978’s classic Stardust), released audio and video for his version of Harold Arlen and Johnny Mercer’s timeless “One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)” today.

Nelson’s version is fairly traditional arrangement-wise, dominated by Sinatra’s studio version’s plinking barroom piano and swooning strings, but there are some tasteful touches of country-ish steel guitar and harmonica. In Nelson’s video, a faceless person plops a fedora down on the bar counter and orders whiskey as the ceiling fan purrs lazily above him. Classic stuff.

The track follows two other advance tracks from My Way: “Summer Wind” and “I’ll Be Around.” Other tracks to look forward to on the impending release include Willie doing “It Was A Very Good Year” and “Fly Me To The Moon,” as well as a collaboration with Norah Jones on Cole Porter’s “What Is This Thing Called Love?” Watch the video for “One For My Baby” below.