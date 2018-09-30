Willie Nelson performed at a rally Saturday night in support of Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke. During the rally in Austin, the musician unveiled a new song called “Vote ‘Em Out” and played classic songs spanning the entirety of his career. Nelson also gave a brief speech, where he spoke out against police brutality and LGBTQ discrimination and in support of universal healthcare. Nelson was joined by Leon Bridges, Carrie Rodriguez, Tameca Jones, Joe Ely, and other Texas musicians.

Earlier this year, O’Rourke performed alongside Nelson at his annual Fourth of July picnic in Austin. Last week, O’Rourke referenced The Clash’s 1979 song “Clampdown” in a debate with Texas Republican Ted Cruz. Watch some of Nelson’s performance below and revisit our interview with Beto O’Rourke here.