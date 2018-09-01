Renowned ambient composers William Basinksi and Lawrence English have announced a new collaborative album. Titled Selva Oscura, the release arrives October 12 via Temporary Residence Ltd. and will feature the album’s 20-minute title track, part of which can be heard below in an edited form. The release is dedicated to Paul Clipson, an experimental filmmaker and close friend of the composers who passed away earlier this year. Listen to their “Selva Oscura” edit below.