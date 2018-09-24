The rendition that refuses to end keeps chugging along, as Weezer has unveiled a new video for their cover of Toto’s “Africa.” The visual, directed by Brendan Walter and Jade Ehlers, is a re-creation of the Weezer’s iconic video for their 1994 single “Undone (The Sweater Song)” from The Blue Album, but this time with “Weird Al” Yankovich starring as an accordion-playing Rivers Cuomo. It’s a very goofy video that’s perfect for a cover with such silly origins. Honestly, it might make you long for a “Weird Al” accordion version of “Undone (The Sweater Song)” instead.

For background, Weezer covered the infamous 1982 Toto record after a fan’s request went viral, and it became the band’s first “Hot 100″ single of the decade. Since then, the band has performed the song live with the Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro and “Weird Al,” and they released the single on an exclusive 7″ vinyl through Urban Outfitters. For their part, Toto themselves decided to return to the favor by covering Weezer’s “Hash Pipe” from their 2001 record The Green Album. Weezer recently released a new standalone single “California Snow,” but it doesn’t seem they’re quite ready to escape the “Africa” shadow yet. Watch the video for “Africa” below.