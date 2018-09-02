Vampire Weekend Confirm New Album “Is Done”

Vampire Weekend have been at work on their fourth LP for what feels like quite some time, but the band have now confirmed that the new album “is done,” as NME reports.

At a performance this weekend at the End of The Road Festival in southwest England, the band was asked onstage about the current status of the new album, which has been delayed throughout this year. “When’s the new album coming out?” frontman Ezra Koenig said onstage. “Oh, who cares? No, it’s done. We’ll talk about that later.”

Later on in the night, he brought up the new album again, specifically addressing its delay. “We don’t wanna make a big deal about it, but this is our first time playing in the UK since Reading & Leeds 2014. We agreed to do [End of The Road 2018] a long time ago and, yeah, we hoped we’d be doing a victory lap with our new album. But, you know, this is what happens. Life goes on. We promise we’ll come back to the UK and we’ll play new songs. And they’re good—I promise.”

Koenig also mentioned delays at pressing plants after trying to order the album on vinyl. “Has the vinyl been ordered?” he said. “Yeah, but the vinyl takes a long time. You know the industry. There’s a real log jam at the vinyl factory these days.”

Vampire Weekend has been playing new songs from the release at a number of festival dates this summer, with one fan on Reddit calling the songs “slick,” “sexy,” “very cool,” and “def good.” At the beginning of August, the band said on stage that they were in the process of mastering the new LP. Their last album Modern Vampires of the City was released in 2013.