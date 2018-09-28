Stream Tom Petty’s An American Treasure Box Set Featuring Previously Unreleased Music

It’s been just about a year since Tom Petty’s death, and his legacy is being continued this fall with a box set called An American Treasure, which features 60 songs worth of unreleased material from Petty, collected from his early days with the Heartbreakers through to the years preceding his death. The set was put together by Petty’s daughter Adria, his wife Dana, Heartbreakers bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, and longtime Petty engineer Ryan Ulate.

The box set contains previously unreleased original songs, which we’ve heard a couple of already, including “Keep A Little Soul” and “Gainesville.” It contains alternate versions of older tracks, like the so-dubbed clubhouse version of The Last DJ’s “You And Me.” And it contains live recordings from throughout Petty’s long career, all housed on four discs (or one long playlist) in its most expansive edition.

Listen to the An American Treasure box set below, and revisit some of our Pettyretrospective features.

An American Treasure is out now via Reprise Records.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.