According to a joint investigation from the CBC and the Toronto Star, Ticketmaster has secretly partnered with scalpers to inflate ticket prices. Investigative journalists from both outlets went undercover as smalltime scalpers at the industry conference Ticket Summit 2018 held in Las Vegas in July and discovered that Ticketmaster was enabling scalpers to resell their tickets on a proprietary platform that kicks a cut of the resale fee back to Ticketmaster. In other words, the ticketing company can collect a service fee on a ticket twice: once when they sell the ticket to scalper and a second time when the scalper resells the ticket at an inflated price on Ticketmaster’s platform called TradeDesk. The CBC broke the math down as such:

So, for example, if Ticketmaster collects $25.75 on a $209.50 ticket on the initial sale, when the owner posts it for resale for $400 on the site, the company stands to collect an additional $76 on the same ticket.

TradeDesk also allegedly allows resellers to bypass the six to eight ticket limit Ticketmaster imposes to ostensibly deter scalpers by turning a blind eye when resellers use bots to sweep up large quantities of tickets. From the Star:

Ticketmaster’s terms of use prohibit customers from buying “a number of tickets for an event that exceeds the stated limit for that event.” That limit, which is posted when tickets go on sale, is typically six or eight seats per buyer. “If we identify breaches of these limits … we reserve the right to cancel any such orders,” read Ticketmaster’s general terms and conditions. “Use of automated means to purchase tickets is strictly prohibited.” But ticket resellers who break those rules have no reason to be concerned, the sales executive reassured. A blind eye will be turned. “We don’t spend any time looking at your Ticketmaster.com account. I don’t care what you buy. It doesn’t matter to me,” said the Trade Desk sales executive. “There’s total separation between Ticketmaster and our division. It’s church and state … We don’t monitor that at all.”

While officials from Ticketmaster have publicly disparaged scalpers, the company’s resale division has apparently been actively making resellers’ jobs easier.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to Spin’s request for comment, but a rep did send the following statement to the CBC:

“As the world’s leading ticketing platform, representing thousands of teams, artists and venues, we believe it is our job to offer a marketplace that provides a safe and fair place for fans to shop, buy and sell tickets in both the primary and secondary markets.”