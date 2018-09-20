The Monkees Announce Christmas Album with Rivers Cuomo, Peter Buck, Andy Partridge, & More

Two years ago, the Monkees earned their highest ranking on Billboard’s album chart since 1968 with their 50th anniversary album, Good Times!. On 10/12, they’ll return with their first holiday album, Christmas Party. The album is produced by Fountain Of Wayne’s (remember them?) Adam Schlesinger and features vocals from Monkees Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith, and Peter Tork, plus vintage samples of the late Davy Jones.

The album will also include new songs written by Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo and XTC’s Andy Partridge. Novelist Michael Chabon and Schlesinger worked together on a song. R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and the Minus 5’s Scott McCaughey collaborated on the title track and recorded a cover of Big Star’s “Jesus Christ.”

Jones’ recordings are featured on “Silver Bells” and “Mele Kalikimaka.” Nemsmith — whose vocals can be heard on “The Christmas Song” and “Snowfall” — shared his appreciation for vaporwave last month, so hopefully he’ll give us some glitchy electronic tracks to enjoy this holiday season.

Track List

01 “Unwrap You At Christmas” (Written by Andy Partridge)

02 “What Would Santa Do” (Written by Rivers Cuomo)

03 “Mele Kalikimaka”

04 “House Of Broken Gingerbread” (Written by Michael Chabon and Adam Schlesinger)

05 “The Christmas Song”

06 “Christmas Party”

07 “Jesus Christ”

08 “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day”

09 “Silver Bells”

10 “Wonderful Christmastime”

11 “Snowfall”

12 “Angels We Have Heard On High”

13 “Merry Christmas, Baby”

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.