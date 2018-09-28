The Chemical Brothers – “Free Yourself”

The Chemical Brothers released their last album Born In Echoes in 2015, and now the duo is back with a new single called “Free Yourself.” The heady, drug-inspired titled follows a teaser this summer for the 12th installment of their long-running Electronic Battle Weapons series. Last month, they offered another teaser, this time for “Free Yourself.”

In the absence of a new album, the duo have continued to play festival dates in Europe this summer and recently stopped by Annie Mac’s BBC Radio show to premiere what they called the “Hottest Record in the World.” In June, they released a cover of Tim Buckley’s “I Never Asked to Be Your Mountain.” Hear “Free Yourself” below.