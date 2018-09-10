The 1975 have shared the release date and track list for their anticipated upcoming third album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. Matty Healy has teased a November release date in interviews, and today, the band confirmed that the album would be out on November 30. They also posted a 15-song tracklist for the LP, which includes the previously released singles “TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME,” “Love It If We Made It,” and “Give Yourself a Try.” Other striking song titles include “Sincerity Is Scary,” “The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme,” “I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes),” and “I Like America & America Likes Me.” As on the band’s two previous albums, the album will begin with a track entitled “The 1975.”

The LP is now available for preorder, along with various accompanying bundles, at the band’s website. The band has also announced a UK tour; find the full list of dates and ticketing information here.

Another The 1975 album called Notes on a Conditional Form is rumored to be slated for an April or May release. The band’s last studio LP was 2016’s I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it. Last year, they released the live album DH00278. See the album art and track list for A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships below.

1. The 1975

2. Give Yourself a Try

3. TooTimeTooTimeTooTime

4. How to Draw / Petrichor

5. Love It If We Made It

6. Be My Mistake

7. Sincerity Is Scary

8. I Like America & America Likes Me

9. The Man Who Married a Robot / Love Theme

10. Inside Your Mind

11. It’s Not Living If It’s Not With You

12. Surrounded by Heads and Bodies

13. Mine

14. I Couldn’t Be More in Love

15. I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)