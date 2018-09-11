Slice, the new werewolf-and-pizza-based comedy-horror film co-starring Chance the Rapper, is out now on video on demand, and available for purchase at iTunes and Google Play. The A24-produced movie is the brainchild of music video director and Chance collaborator Austin Vesely, and premiered at Chicago’s Arclight Cinema last night, with Chance appearing at the Q&A. According to a three-star review of the premiere by the Chicago Sun-Times, there’s not a ton of Chance, as bike-riding delivery boy Dax, in most of the first half of the movie. But there are some other great performers to look forward to in Slice, including Hannibal Buress, Joe Keery (Steve in Stranger Things), Zazie Beetz, Paul Scheer, and Rae Gray.

A full trailer for the first film premiered last month, and last night’s half-hour Q&A featuring Chance, Vesely, and other members of the cast, was streamed online. You can watch both below, and watch the movie here or here, among other places. Beware teens, it’s rated R!