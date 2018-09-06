Mark Ronson and Diplo’s new project Silk City has released its newest single “Electricity” featuring Dua Lipa. The duo teamed up earlier this year and have also released “Only Can Get Better,” “Feel About You” featuring Mapei and “Loud” with Goldlink and Desiigner. The video for “Electricity” finds Lipa quite literally electric, powering the only apartment in New York with power through dance and sweaty strangers.

Lipa recently announced a deluxe version of her self-titled debut with three new songs, “Want To,” “Running,” and “Kiss and Makeup.” Silk City has been doing the festival rounds and is set to perform at Oakland’s Treasure Island Music Festival. Watch the “Electric” video below.