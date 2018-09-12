Rostam – “In a River”

In case you forgot or missed it, Rostam, or Rostam Batmanglij, is no longer in the noted band Vampire Weekend. Instead he’s busy collaborating with other artists and releasing his own solo music. Almost exactly a year ago, he put out his debut album Half Light, which he followed up with a remix EP in June. Today, Batmanglij has released a new standalone single called “In a River,” a song he has been playing live this year. It’s a mandolin-driven ballad that ultimately builds into a folksy, stomp-along section with fiddle embellishments (one fears Mumford & Sons and Jordan Peterson might be proud.)

In a press statement, Rostam explained that he had created the recording from a non-metronomic combination of primitively recorded live audio of the song from his tour and studio-quality material. “When we got in the studio, I knew I wanted to capture the feeling we got when we played it live, so I pulled the audio off a YouTube clip from a few nights prior — in San Francisco — and dropped it in the Pro Tools session,” he explained. “That audio became a road map for how the song should move.”

“In a River” also comes complete with a minimal animated video. Watch that and read Rostam’s full statement about the song below. Check out our interview with Rostam from last year here.