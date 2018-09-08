robyn-issues-casting-call-for-upcoming-music-video

Robyn has posted a casting call for an upcoming music video. The video will be filmed in London this September 18 and in a brief note on Twitter, the Swedish popstar says she’s looking for “a diverse cast of interesting and expressive people” that are 18 years of age and older and “love music and love to dance in their own way.”

“We are also looking for modern, diverse, interesting and liberated couples and relationships,” the statement continues. “Heterosexual, LGBTQ+, gender non-conforming, polyamorous. Body types and ethnic background diversity is a must.”

The statement asks anyone interested to send a video of themselves stating their name and age, as well as dancing to two songs: “XTC” by DJ Koze and “Cherry” by English deep house producer Tim Green.

Earlier this month, Robyn returned with “Missing U,” her first proper single since the release of Body Talk in 2010. She has also hinted at a new album out later this year. Check out the casting call for her upcoming video below.