Rage Against the Machine have announced impending reissues of all their albums. The full list, for those of you who don’t know it off the top of your head, is 1992’s Rage Against the Machine, 1996’s Evil Empire, 1999’s The Battle of Los Angeles, 2000’s Renegades, and 2003’s Live at the Grand Olympic Auditorium. All of the albums will be fully remastered and available on vinyl. All of the reissues are available for preorder now on RATM’s website, including in various bundles with custom T-shirts. The LPs will be released on September 28.

Rage Against the Machine released a new live album of their just-pre-breakup DNC performance, Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000, for Record Store Day in April. They also sent Nigel Farage a cease and desist letter after the right-wing British pundit and politician interpolated their band name as the title of his podcast. RATM/Audioslave/Prophets of Rage guitarist Tom Morello is prepping a solo album for release this fall, entitled The Atlas Underground, due out on October 12. He has currently released two songs from the project, including a collaboration with Vic Mensa. Killer Mike, Big Boi, RZA, GZA, Bassnectar, Portugal The Man, Gary Clark Jr., and Steve Aoki are also among the album’s guests. Prophets of Rage toured this year and released their most recent single, “Heart Afire,” in April.