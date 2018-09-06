R.E.M. Announce Massive R.E.M. at the BBC Box Set

R.E.M. has announced a new career-spanning R.E.M. at the BBC box set. Available in digital, 2-CD, 2-LP and a Super Deluxe 8-CD/1-DVD box set editions, the collection assembles the band’s sessions for BBC Radio and with legendary DJ John Peel. The performances included are pulled from both live concert broadcasts and in-studio sessions. The earliest inclusion in a hour-long 1984 performance in Nottingham, and the latest is a selection from a 2008 Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance. Another notable live set in the package is the band’s 1999 headlining show at the Glastonbury Festival.

A DVD included with the Super Deluxe set also features an hour-long film offering a retrospective of the band’s BBC appearances, additional video of live apperances, and interviews with members of the band. Liner notes for the set come from liner notes from the BBC’s Jo Whiley, producer Mark Hagen and journalist and critic Tom Doyle. A 1991 Radio 1 performance of “Losing My Religion” is available now with preorders of the compilation. You can order either the 2-disc abridged live album or the full set here. The art and track listing for the box set is below.

R.E.M. – R.E.M. at the BBC Track List

Disc 1 – Sessions

Into The Night, BBC Radio 1, 13 March 1991

1. “World Leader Pretend”

2. “Fretless”

3. “Half A World Away”

4. “Radio Song”

5. “Losing My Religion”

6. “Love Is All Around”

John Peel Studio Session, 25 October 1998

7. “Walk Unafraid”

8. “Daysleeper”

9. “Lotus”

10. “At My Most Beautiful”

Mark and Lard, BBC Radio 1, 15 October 2003

11. “Bad Day”

12. “Orange Crush”

Drivetime, BBC Radio 2, 15 October 2003

13. “Man On The Moon”

14. “Imitation Of Life”

Radio 1 Live Lounge, 26 March 2008

15. “Supernatural Superserious”

16. “Munich”

Disc 2- Sessions

BBC Radio 1 Session, 25 October 1998

1. “Introduction”

2. “Losing My Religion”

3. “New Test Leper”

4. “Lotus”

5. “Parakeet”

6. “Electrolite”

7. “Perfect Circle”

8. “The Apologist”

9. “Daysleeper”

10. “Country Feedback”

11. “At My Most Beautiful”

12. “Walk Unafraid”

13. “Man On The Moon”

Disc 3 (58:49) – Live Broadcasts

Rock City, Nottingham, 21 November 1984

1. “Second Guessing”

2. “Hyena”

3. “Talk About The Passion”

4. “West Of The Fields”

5. “(Don’t Go Back To) Rockville”

6. “Auctioneer (Another Engine)”

7. “So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

8. “Old Man Kensey”

9. “Gardening At Night”

10. “9-9/Hey Diddle Diddle/Feeling Gravitys Pull”

11. “Windout”

12. “Driver 8 3:25”

13. “Pretty Persuasion”

14. “Radio Free Europe”

15. “Wendell Gee”

16. “Carnival Of Sorts (Boxcars)”

Disc 4 – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

2. “Crush With Eyeliner”

3. “Drive”

4. “Turn You Inside Out”

5. “Try Not To Breathe”

6. “I Took Your Name”

7. “Undertow”

8. “Bang And Blame”

9. “I Don’t Sleep I Dream”

10. “Strange Currencies”

11. “Revolution”

12. “Tongue”

Disc 5 – Live Broadcasts

Milton Keynes, 30 July 1995

1. “Man On The Moon”

2. “Country Feedback”

3. “Half A World Away”

4. “Losing My Religion”

5. “Pop Song 89”

6. “Finest Worksong”

7. “Get Up”

8. “Star 69”

9. “Let Me In”

10. “Everybody Hurts”

11. “Fall On Me”

12. “Departure”

13. “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

Disc 6 – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. “Lotus”

2. “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?”

3. “So Fast, So Numb”

4. “The Apologist”

5. “Fall On Me”

6. “Daysleeper”

7. “The Wake-Up Bomb”

8. “The One I Love”

9. “Sweetness Follows”

10. “At My Most Beautiful”

Disc 7 – Live Broadcasts

Pyramid Stage Glastonbury Festival, 25 June 1999

1. “Losing My Religion”

2. “Everybody Hurts”

3. “Walk Unafraid”

4. “Star 69”

5. “Finest Worksong”

6. “Man On The Moon”

7. “Why Not Smile”

8. “Crush With Eyeliner”

9. “Tongue”

10. “Cuyahoga”

11. “Its the End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)”

Disc 8 – Live Broadcasts

St. James’ Church, London Radio 2, 15 September 2004

1. “Intro”

2. “So Fast, So Numb”

3. “Boy In The Well”

4. “I Wanted To Be Wrong”

5. “E-Bow The Letter” (with Thom Yorke)

6. “Around The Sun”

7. “Aftermath”

8. “Losing My Religion”

9. “Walk Unafraid”

10. “Leaving New York”

11. “Imitation Of Life”

12. “Man On The Moon”

Disc 9 (DVD) – Television Broadcasts

Accelerating Backwards

“Moon River”

“Pretty Persuasion”

“Pop Song 89”

“Orange Crush”

“Losing My Religion”

“Half A World Away”

“Crush With Eyeliner”

“Man On The Moon”

“Daysleeper”

“Imitation Of Life”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

“All The Way To Reno (You’re Gonna Be A Star)”

“Leaving New York”

Later… with Jools Holland Presents R.E.M.

“Intro”

“Losing My Religion”

“Lotus”

“New Test Leper”

“Daysleeper”

“Electrolite”

“At My Most Beautiful”

“The Apologist”

“Country Feedback”

“Parakeet”

“So. Central Rain (I’m Sorry)”

“Walk Unafraid”

“Man On The Moon”

“The Passenger”

Bonus Videos

“I’ve Been High”

“Nightswimming”

“Bad Day”