Two Pussy Riot Members Detained By Police in Moscow

Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina was detained in downtown Moscow earlier today. According to a statement from the group posted on Twitter, Nikulshina was detained with a friend by police and “anti-extremism agents.” “Moscow police is now claiming that [Veronika] and her friend were refusing to agree to a ‘terrorist check’ of their car – and they had to be arrested,” another Twitter statement reads.

Peter Verzilov—an artist, activist, and fellow Pussy Riot member—was also detained by police. According to a statement shared with Pitchfork, Verzilov was brought into custody after leaving his home, but it remains unconfirmed whether he will be held overnight at the police station.

“[Veronika] is shared with 19.3 article, the same one as they got after the world cup,” Pussy Riot member Nadya Tolokonnikova shared in a statement with Pitchfork. “But this time she was in the car driving with her friend. They stopped her and arrested.” Nikulshina will remain in police custody until their court hearings tomorrow.

Nikulshina was also arrested this July as part of a demonstration at the 2018 World Cup final in Moscow. In the wake of the protest, Nikulshia spent 15 days in prison along with others members of the activist group. Later that month, Pussy Riot members were arrested again for “the organization and holding of public events without prior written notice,” for which they spent 10 more days in prison. Check out the latest statements from the activist group below.

Our activist Nika says hi to everyone from behind bars of a Moscow police station – she will be spending the night here until a court hearing tomorrow. The girls have been arrested in their car for absolutely NOTHING. Moscow police is still mad after the World Cup action. pic.twitter.com/hssR6JI3d2 — (@pussyrrriot) September 9, 2018

Nika Nikulshina from Pussy Riot has just been detained by police and “anti-extremism agents” in Moscow with a friend. Free Nika and everyone else detained during today’s big protest day in Russia! pic.twitter.com/ZiJ3v8BqqE — (@pussyrrriot) September 9, 2018