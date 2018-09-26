Pusha T Announces Rescheduled Tour

After canceling several shows during the summer, Pusha T has rescheduled his “Daytona” tour and will kick things back off starting this November. Pusha posted the new tour dates on his Instagram, and the updated trek sees him traveling to San Francisco, Denver, Toronto, and New York, as well as appearances at the first Red Bull Music Fest in Chicago and Odd Future’s Camp Flog Gnaw Fest in Los Angeles.

Pusha T is, of course, touring behind his most recent stellar album Daytona, the first of Kanye West’s Wyoming session records, and he is also fresh from the ending of his beef with Drake, though Drake hasn’t exactly let things go. While it’s not known why exactly Pusha T had to cancel so many dates on his tour originally, he did get married during that time which may have played a role in his long break. He’s kept a very low profile since photos from the wedding leaked online. Check out the full tour schedule and announcement below.