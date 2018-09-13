News \
Protomartyr and Preoccupations Announce Joint North American Tour
Detroit post-punk unit Protomartyr has announced a new North American tour. Stretching from late November into December, the band will co-headline with Preoccupations (the former Viet Cong) on all of the dates. On the majority of the dates, the percussion-dominated UK band Rattle will open.
Protomartyr released the EP Consolation in June, which featured contributions from The Breeders’ Kelley Deal. In July, the band also released a collaborative 7″ called Irony Prompts a Party Rat with their former tour mates Spray Paint. Protomartyr’s fourth LP, Relatives in Descent, came out last fall; read our 2017 feature on the band here. Preoccupations released their latest album, New Material, in March. See the full list of tour dates below; tickets to the tour will be on sale tomorrow (September 14).
11/23 – Toronto, Ontario – Lee’s Palace # ^
11/24 – Ottawa, Ontario – 27 Club # ^
11/26 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall # ^
11/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw # ^
11/29 – Washington, DC – Union Stage # ^
11/30 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry # ^
12/1 – Columbus, OH – The Basement # ^
12/3 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place # ^
12/4 – Ann Arbor, MI – Blind Pig # ^
12/6 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall # ^
12/7 – Omaha, NE – Waiting Room # ^
12/8 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar # ^
12/10 – Denver, CO – Bluebird #
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall #
12/13 – Boise, ID – Olympic #
12/14 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios #
12/15 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Venue #
12/16 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile #
12/18 – San Francisco, CA – Independent #
12/19 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent #
# with Preoccupations
^ with Rattle