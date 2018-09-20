News \

Watch Prince’s New Video for “Mary Don’t You Weep”

prince-mary-dont-you-weep-video-watch
CREDIT: Neil Lupin/Redferns/Getty Images

The Prince Estate has unveiled a new video for the Piano & a Microphone: 1983 song “Mary Don’t You Weep” in conjunction with Warner Bros. Directed by Salomon Ligthelm, the video opens with statistics addressing youth gun violence in America. Prince’s posthumous album A Piano & a Microphone: 1983 arrives tomorrow via Warner Bros. Records. Spike Lee also released his own video for the song last month as part of his latest film BlacKkKlansman. Watch Ligthelm’s video below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: prince