The Prince Estate has unveiled a new video for the Piano & a Microphone: 1983 song “Mary Don’t You Weep” in conjunction with Warner Bros. Directed by Salomon Ligthelm, the video opens with statistics addressing youth gun violence in America. Prince’s posthumous album A Piano & a Microphone: 1983 arrives tomorrow via Warner Bros. Records. Spike Lee also released his own video for the song last month as part of his latest film BlacKkKlansman. Watch Ligthelm’s video below.