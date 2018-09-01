Post Malone – “No Reason” (ft. Kanye West & Justin Bieber)

Snippets of the unreleased Post Malone track “No Reason” have circulated the internet for a little while now, but a full version has finally made its way online. An outtake from his 2016 debut album Stoney, the full version features Justin Bieber and Kanye West, who has appeared in various snippets and demo versions previously circulated online.

Bieber and Posty have become quite the bromantic duo in recent months, and the vocalist appeared on Post’s Stoney hit “Deja Vu.” Kanye’s album ye was released this June, recently followed by his surprise single “XTCY.” Check out “No Reason” below.