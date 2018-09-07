Livestream Paul McCartney’s Egypt Station NYC Concert

Paul McCartney released his latest album, Egypt Station, today and, to mark the occasion, he is hosting a surprise concert Friday in New York City that is being webcast live on his YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The concert, taking place at Grand Central, will feature cuts from Egypt Station, as well as favorites from throughout McCartney’s career. Egypt Station is Paul McCartney’s 17th album as a solo artist and his first studio project since 2013’s New. He is scheduled to begin his North American tour later this month. You can watch the full concert below starting at 8 p.m.