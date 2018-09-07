Sir Paul McCartney stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he essentially played co-host alongside Fallon, starring in sketches, sitting for an interview, and performing “Come On To Me” from his recently released album Egypt Station.

McCartney helped Fallon surprise unsuspecting people on an elevator in one sketch and danced to the very sexy “Fuh You” with both Fallon and fellow guest Kendall Jenner in her dressing room. McCartney talked to Fallon on the couch about his songwriting process, his upcoming tour, and called Fallon’s childhood phone number to surprise the current owner of it.

When talking about Egypt Station, McCartney discussed approaching the recording process differently and not being able to make a “modern pop album” anymore. “We can’t really do the modern pop album where it’s a bunch of singles, people like Taylor Swift and Beyonce have got that type of thing covered,” he said. “And they have better legs than me.” McCartney’s performance of “Come On To Me” was an engaging and charming showcase, featuring a spirited McCartney really enjoying himself. Watch the performance and various clips from the show below.