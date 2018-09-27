Start your countdown clocks: We have about a year to wait until true savage and former Wings member Paul McCartney releases his next children’s book. The drop heard round the world will come next September, when Random House Kids will lace us with Hey Grandude! “Grandude,” Paul says, is how his grandchildren address him. In a video announcing the book, McCartney justified his decision to write this book as such: “I’ve got eight grandchildren and they’re all beautiful.”

Grandude, naturally the book’s main character, is an “elderly, magical gentleman,” according to The Guardian. McCartney is distancing the book’s content just enough from autobiography: The fictional Grandude only has four grandchildren, not eight. Random House boasts the book, which features illustrations by Kathryn Durst (no relation to Robert or Fred), has an exceptionally effective “wind-down-to-bedtime ending.”

HGD is the followup to McCartney’s previous kids book, 2005’s High in the Clouds, for which an animated film adaptation has long been in the works. McCartney recently released his #1-charting 18th solo album Egypt Station, which has a song called “Fuh You” on it. A recent interview with GQ has some spicy-meatball anecdotes in it, including a now-notorious one about a Bridgette-Bardot-centric boys-only party with John Lennon and some lads. Do not go gentle into that good night, Grandude! Watch McCartney’s announcement video below, and preorder HGD here.