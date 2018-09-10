Noname Announces Release Date for New Album Room 25

Chicago rapper Noname has announced the release date for the followup to her 2016 mixtape Telefone. Room 25 is due out Friday (September 14) and is being labeled as her debut album. The 11-track project is being released independently; no features are listed on the rapper’s post about the LP. In addition to her solo work and collaborations with other YOUMedia-affiliated Chicago rappers (see her strong collaborative 2016 track with Saba “Church/Liquor Store”), Noname contributed to Chance the Rapper’s Acid Rap and Coloring Book mixtapes, as well as his collaborative projects with Jeremih and Lil B. She is also featured prominently on the Chance loosie “Israel (Sparring)” and the Donnie Trumpet and the Social Experiment collaborative album Surf.

Check out the cover art and tracklist for Room 25 below.

ROOM 25 – SEPT 14 pic.twitter.com/vtYlkylGet — Noname (@noname) September 10, 2018

1. Self

2. Blaxploitation

3. Prayer Song

4. Window

5. Don’t Forget About Me

6. Regal

7. Montego Bae

8. Ace

9. Part of Me

10. With You

11. no name