Nine Inch Nails apparently wanted to make the first date of their tour with the Jesus and Mary Chain memorable and kicked off the Phoenix show by performing the punishing Broken EP live. As Brooklyn Vegan pointed out, the band played the 1992 release in its entirety, including the Adam Ant cover “Physical” and the Pigface cover “Suck” which were hidden tracks on the original CD release.

The 1994 album The Downward Spiral was well-represented album with “March of the Pigs,” and “Reptile” appearing in the set with Hurt closing out the encore. The show also marked the first time Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and company played “This Isn’t the Place” off the 2017 release Add Violence.

The track “Happiness in Slavery” made its way into a Nine Inch Nails setlist for the first time in 23-years. Unfortunately, it looks like they didn’t go out and project the banned accompanying body horror video they initially shot for the song. According to Setlist.fm, this was the first time the band played “Physical” in almost a decade. Nine Inch Nails and JAMC are on a North America tour together for the rest of the fall. Check out the dates here.

Watch videos from the Broken live set below.