Nelly Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed

A lawsuit accusing Nelly of sexual assault has been dismissed, TMZ and the Blast report. A lawyer for Nelly reportedly told TMZ that there was no financial settlement in the case.

The assault accusation dates to October 2017, when a college student named Monique Greene said she’d met Nelly and his entourage after a concert with Florida Georgia Line in Seattle. Greene said Nelly invited her onto his tour bus, where he allegedly masturbated in front of her and raped her. She claimed Nelly later threw a $100 bill at her she exited the bus, which was parked in the lot of a Walmart.

Though Nelly was arrested last October, Greene decided to stop cooperating with prosecutors and the rape charge was dropped. In a letter last year, Greene’s attorney wrote that her client felt unable to handle the pressure of public harassment and that “she believes the system is going to fail her.”

Greene later filed a lawsuit, including a filing that detailed assault allegations against Nelly from two additional anonymous women. Nelly subsequently filed a countersuit, claiming his encounter with Greene was consensual and denying the allegations attributed to the two Jane Does. Both sides have now reportedly agreed to dismiss their respective suits.