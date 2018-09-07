A week after the release of her new single “Make It Out Alive,” NAO has formally announced her sophomore album Saturn, the follow-up to 2016’s For All We Know. The album will arrive on October 26 and will feature the aforementioned “Make It Out Alive” along with “Another Lifetime,” released earlier in the summer. In a press release, NAO says of the album:

“My friends kept telling me about the term ‘Saturn Returns’. It’s this idea that Saturn takes 29 years to orbit from when you’re born and it is the planet of blessings and growth. So by the time you’re around 29, between 27 and 32, something big happens in your life. It’s like waking up and coming of age, like: ‘I’ve been going through my twenties and what have I been doing in this relationship?’ What have I been doing in this job?’ You start to rethink everything – old stuff that your parents taught you or ideas that you believed in. It’s like a complete shedding of skin and it can be painful.”

NAO also announced a world tour this winter, with stops in Japan, Europe, and North America. Check out the tour dates and the tracklist for Saturn below.

Saturn Tracklist:

1. Another Lifetime

2. Make It Out Alive (feat. SiR)

3. If You Ever

4. When Saturn Returns (Interlude)

5. Saturn (feat. Kwabs)

6. Gabriel

7. Orbit

8. Love Supreme

9. Curiosity

10. Drive and Disconnect

11. Don’t Change

12. Yellow of the Sun

13. A Life Like This

NAO Tour Dates:

Thu 6 Dec – WWWX, Tokyo, Japan

Sat 12 Jan – Vogue Theatre, Vancouver, BC

Sun 13 Jan – Showbox, Seattle, WA

Mon 14 Jan – Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR

Wed 16 Jan – The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

Fri 18 Jan – The Novo, Los Angeles, CA

Sat 19 Jan – Observatory – North Park, San Diego, CA

Sun 20 Jan – The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Tue 22 Jan – Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

Wed 23 Jan – Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO

Fri 25 Jan – Fine Line Music Café, Minneapolis, MN

Sat 26 Jan – Concord Music Hall, Chicago, IL

Sun 27 Jan – Majestic Theater, Detroit, MI

Tue 29 Jan – Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON

Wed 30 Jan – Corona Theatre, Montréal, QC

Fri 01 Feb – Royale, Boston, MA

Sat 02 Feb – Terminal 5, New York, NY

Mon 04 Feb – Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Tue 05 Feb – The Fillmore, Silver Spring, MD

Thu 07 Feb – Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Thu 07 Mar – Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

Fri 08 Mar – Gaite Lyrique, Paris, FR

Sat 09 Mar – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

Mon 11 Mar – Luxor, Cologne, DE

Wed 13 Mar – Vega, Copenhagen, DK

Thu 14 Mar – Mojo, Hamburg, DE

Fri 15 Mar – Kesselhaus, Berlin, DE

Wed 20 Mar – Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Thu 21 Mar – Beckett Student Union, Leeds, UK

Fri 22 Mar – 02 Institute, Birmingham, UK

Sun 24 Mar – Vicar Street, Dublin, IE

Tue 26 Mar – O2 Academy Bristol, Bristol UK

Thu 28 Mar – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK