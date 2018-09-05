When Kirk Hammett and Rob Trujillo do their customary duo mini-set in the middle of a Metallica show, it frequently gets a bit weird. In May, they attempted “Dancing Queen” for a Swedish audience that couldn’t have been totally happy, no matter how much they like Metallica or ABBA. As Stereogum points out, though, Kirk and Rob may have outdone themselves with their unholy interpretation of Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” performed for an audience in the Purple One’s hometown of Minneapolis last night. As is customary in these Kirk’n’Rob live covers, Trujillo–borderline tone-deaf–assumed lead vocal duties, growling and venturing into sometimes distractingly, unintentionally cacophonous territory (notably on Trujillo’s fudged “alone in a world that’s so cold,” normally one of the song’s most cathartic moments). The crucial irony, of course, is that Prince’s own “When Doves Cry” has no bass. The song derived its power from a certain sense of spareness and restraint which has never been in Hammett or Trujillo’s wheelhouses, and is certain nowhere to be found in this performance.

Metallica is currently embroiled in a United States arena tour that is set to run through March. If you’re curious, you can sample the Prince “doodle” below.