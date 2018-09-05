Meek Mill was a guest and performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Before his performance, he sat with Fallon and continued his advocacy on behalf of prison reform. He shared his story of going through the judicial system and his continuing fight for justice alongside Philadelphia Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin. Afterwards, Meek was joined by Jeremih and PnB Rock for a performance of his track “Dangerous,” off of his latest EP Legends of the Summer. Meek Mill was released from prison back in April, but his case continues. Watch the performance and interview below.