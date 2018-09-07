Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Questlove, and More Mourn Mac Miller

Earlier today, TMZ reported that Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home. He was 26 years old, and the reported cause of death is an apparent overdose. News of the tragedy comes just weeks after the release of Miller’s latest album Swimming, which aimed to tackle themes around his own mental health. As the news of his death has spread, a number of Mac’s musical peers, friends, and notable fans have shared memories of and tributes to the late rapper. See reactions from Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Questlove, El-P, Jaden Smith, and more below.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

oh man. rest in peace Mac Miller. — el-p (@therealelp) September 7, 2018

This Mac Miller shit has me fucked up… I truly was always happy to see him & he always shared nothing but positive vibes…. damn. — The Old Man (@oldmanebro) September 7, 2018

Fuckkkk man not Mac Miller!!!!!! — Pretty Reiki (@atrak) September 7, 2018

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

Woke up to some bullshit RIP Mac Miller — Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) September 7, 2018

shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP. — ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018

RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾 — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA — Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018

Rip Mac miller — Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018

View this post on Instagram The fuck…… peace G. A post shared by spitta_andretti (@spitta_andretti) on Sep 7, 2018 at 2:09pm PDT

THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 — thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018

Rest in your peace Mac Miller.

Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.

Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all. — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018

I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE THE GREATEST — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

Love you brother. you gave so much to this world. Rest easy Malcolm. — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) September 7, 2018

So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018

My guy MAC MILLER…rest up bro 🙏🏾 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) September 7, 2018