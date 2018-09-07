News \
Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Questlove, and More Mourn Mac Miller
Earlier today, TMZ reported that Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home. He was 26 years old, and the reported cause of death is an apparent overdose. News of the tragedy comes just weeks after the release of Miller’s latest album Swimming, which aimed to tackle themes around his own mental health. As the news of his death has spread, a number of Mac’s musical peers, friends, and notable fans have shared memories of and tributes to the late rapper. See reactions from Chance The Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Questlove, El-P, Jaden Smith, and more below.
I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.
— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018
Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You
— Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018
Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412
— Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018
Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️
— Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018
oh man. rest in peace Mac Miller.
— el-p (@therealelp) September 7, 2018
This Mac Miller shit has me fucked up… I truly was always happy to see him & he always shared nothing but positive vibes…. damn.
— The Old Man (@oldmanebro) September 7, 2018
Fuckkkk man not Mac Miller!!!!!!
— Pretty Reiki (@atrak) September 7, 2018
Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man.
— Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018
Woke up to some bullshit RIP Mac Miller
— Swae Lee Lee Swae (@goSwaeLee) September 7, 2018
shocked & sad about Mac Miller. such a talented guy with so much life ahead. RIP.
— ac (@alessiacara) September 7, 2018
RIP Mac Miller 🙏🏾
— Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) September 7, 2018
Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller
— J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018
we spoke less than two weeks ago. Wtf dude. This makes me so sad. Rip Mac!!! @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/rox5fyThSA
— Underdog (@lilyachty) September 7, 2018
Rip Mac miller
— Diplo ⚡️ (@diplo) September 7, 2018
THE MAN WAS TOO GENEROUS ! HE EXTENDED HIS HOME TO ALL OF US . PEACE TO THE MILLER FAMILY AND THE WHOLE EXTENDED FAMILY. WE HURTIN 😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
— thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) September 7, 2018
Back in 2010 a rapper I never heard of named @macmiller called my phone asking for a feature. He was super gracious on the phone so I googled him and saw that he built quite an impressive following for himself online. I agreed to do the song so we got back on the phone to bounce ideas around. Even though he was a young new cat, he was driven to capture the truest essence of hiphop. He sent me a bunch of beats that felt like classic hiphop and it was my honor and my pleasure to work with him on what became the first of a couple of songs we did together, Family First. Every time I saw Mac on the road or at a party after that it always so much love love and respect. He was pure artist. Pure ambition. Pure heart. @clockworkdj who started out touring with me ended up becoming Mac’s tour dJ. Mac turned the platform @wizkhalifa provided for him into his own, he owned it and he repped for his city of Pittsburgh in a major way. Whenever issues of racist policing or white privilege came to the forefront, Mac Miller was alway one of the select few artists, of any genre, of any race, to speak up and speak out. Beyond being a great MC, Mac Miller made it a priority to show solidarity with the marginalized and the oppressed. What a shining light. He will be missed. #RIPMacMiller
Wow man I’m heartbroken I first met @macmiller at the @xxl freshman cover shoot he was super talented down to earth dude man it’s crazy I seen him play like 4 different instruments at his show in Atl smh I’m just glad I had a chance to build with such a dynamic individual you will truly be missed.
Rest in your peace Mac Miller.
Always exuded so much kindness and goodness.
Thank you for sharing your gifts with us all.
— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) September 7, 2018
love you bro pic.twitter.com/JEVYgKOjPd
— Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018
I WILL MISS YOU SO MUCH
I FUCKING LOVE YOU DUDE
THE GREATEST
— Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018
Love you brother. you gave so much to this world. Rest easy Malcolm.
— THE INTERNET (@intanetz) September 7, 2018
So sad u gone home young Mac I had to post this to smile and think about the good Time we had on the set of this movie man god bless ya family. Pittsburg we lost a real one today 🌟 @macmiller 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/AZkqUlhm1V
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) September 7, 2018
My guy MAC MILLER…rest up bro 🙏🏾
— FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) September 7, 2018
Mack Miller?? Naaaaaa man
— SCARFACE (@BrotherMob) September 7, 2018