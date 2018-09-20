Lily Allen sat down with the Australian radio show Triple J to discuss her new memoir My Thoughts Exactly. In the broadcast, she discussed her kids and the impact her fame has had on motherhood. She also discussed her divorce and the challenges she’s faced in recent years as a performer. Later in the radio show, she also gave a brief performance, playing her song “Family Man” (from her recent album No Shame), as well as a cover of Lykke Li’s “Deep End” from her new album So Sad So Sexy. Watch her perform the two songs below.