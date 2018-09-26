Lil Yachty Will Star in MTV’s ‘How High 2′

Lil Yachty will star in the upcoming MTV film How High 2.

The film is a follow-up to How High, a 2001 comedy starring Method Man and Redman as two underachieving stoners who make it to Harvard with the help of a ghost summoned by pot smoke.

According to Variety, the sequel will have an updated story line that reflects modern culture. How High 2 will follow the adventures of two “potrepreneurs” on a “magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up,” according to MTV. Lil Yachty will play Roger, an entrepreneur who is the younger brother of one of How High’s protagonists.

How High 2 began shooting Tuesday (Sept. 25) in Atlanta. The movie will premiere on MTV in 2019.

