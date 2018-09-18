Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t released a new single since last year’s Luv Is Rage 2, but he has stayed busy over the last year, appearing on a number of other records by artists including Playboi Carti, Juice WRLD, and Travis Scott. Uzi has also hinted on his Instagram that he was working on new music, one song of which is the new single he has fully unveiled today. It’s called “New Patek,” named after the Patek Philippe luxury watch that has become immensely popular with rappers while being very unaffordable to the rest of us.

The Dolan Beats-produced record is catchy with some inspired choices—like the infrequent melodic harmony that appears in the background—and also features Uzi showing off his skill as a rhymer. “New Patek” is expected to appear on Uzi’s forthcoming album Eternal Atake, whose cover got into some trouble with the Heaven’s Gate cult over alleged copyright infringement. Listen below.