A new posthumous song from Lil Peep and XXXTentacion has been released. Called “Falling Down,” the track is the third new song we’ve heard from Lil Peep since his death last year and the first XXXTentacion song to be released since his death in June. Co-writer ILoveMakonnen shared the news of the song on his Instagram before it was released. “I posted a few weeks ago about how much it meant to me to know that this song I co-wrote with @lilpeep inspired @xxxtentacion to want to jump on and add some verses,” he wrote. XXXTentacion’s mom, Cleopatra Bernand, echoed this statement by posting a clip on her Instagram page “from Peep’s mom and I.”

Variety also reports that a full posthumous album from Peep will be released in the next few months. Listen to “Falling Down” below.