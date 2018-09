“My goal would be that it works as a video for the song and the song works as a good soundtrack of the film,” James Murphy said of the video in a press statement, according to Pitchfork . Rather than a video that serves the song.” Recently, LCD Soundsystem covered Chic’s “I Want Your Love” for Spotify’s Single series and released a remix vinyl of select songs from American Dream. LCD Soundsystem members Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom will embark on a “Ladies of LCD Soundsystem” DJ tour this fall. The adventurous new video for “oh baby” is available exclusively on Tidal, so you’ll need a subscription to watch—at least for the time being. Check the video below.