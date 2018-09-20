Videos \
Video: LCD Soundsystem – “Oh Baby”
Israel Daramola // September 20, 2018
CREDIT: Screenshot via Tidal
LCD Soundsystem aims for the big and the ambitious with their new video for “oh baby,” the opening track from their 2017 comeback album American Dream. The sweeping short film is beautifully directed by Rian Johnson of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper, and stars Sissy Spacek (Carrie) and David Strathairn (Good Night and Good Luck) as a pair of scientists working on a teleportation device until things go awry with their experiment.
“My goal would be that it works as a video for the song and the song works as a good soundtrack of the film,” James Murphy said of the video in a press statement, according to Pitchfork. Rather than a video that serves the song.” Recently, LCD Soundsystem covered Chic’s “I Want Your Love” for Spotify’s Single series and released a remix vinyl of select songs from American Dream. LCD Soundsystem members Nancy Whang and Gavin Rayna Russom will embark on a “Ladies of LCD Soundsystem” DJ tour this fall. The adventurous new video for “oh baby” is available exclusively on Tidal, so you’ll need a subscription to watch—at least for the time being. Check the video below.
Tags: LCD Soundsystem, Rian Johnson