U.K. trio Kero Kero Bonito have celebrated their signing to Polyvinyl by releasing a new video for their single “Make Believe.” The fuzzy electropop of “Make Believe” makes for a cheerful and bubbly track, with vocalist Sarah Midori Perry’s twee, high-pitched voice adding to the sugary charm and sweetness of the record. The James Hankins-directed video is adorably low budget and effectively works as both goofy comedy and experimental virtuosity.

Kero Kero Bonito premiered both the new video for “Make Believe” as well as an exclusive b-side alongside the single’s release, entitled “World Tour 2018.” Both tracks are available for streaming, while “Make Believe” is expected to appear on the group’s forthcoming album Time ‘n’ Place. Their last project, the TOTEP EP, debuted earlier in the year. Kero Kero Bonito begin their upcoming world tour next month, which includes stops in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and Canada. They will also make stops in various cities in the U.S. where they will be joined by Frankie Cosmos at a few of their shows. Check out the full tour schedule, the “World Tour 2018″ bonus track, and watch the video for “Make Believe” below.

Kero Kero Bonito tour dates:

10/02 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns

10/03 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

10/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES

10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

10/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s

10/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere $

10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA $

10/19 – Hoboken, NJ @ Stevens Institute of Technology

10/20 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse $

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club $

10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi-Ho Lounge $

10/25 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar $

10/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $

10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company $

10/30 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis $

10/31 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $

11/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$

11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #$

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #$

11/13 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College – Gardner Lounge $

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx $

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa $

11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

11/22 – Paris, France @ L’Olympic Café

11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Beursschouwburg

11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Sugarfactory

11/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

11/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar

11/28 – Berlin, Germany @ The Monarch

11/29 – Warsaw, Poland @ Smolna

02/07 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla

02/08 – Bristol, England @ Thekla

02/09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3

$ w/ Tanukichan

# w/ Frankie Cosmos