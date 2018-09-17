New Music \
Kero Kero Bonito Release New Single “Make Believe,” Announce Tour
U.K. trio Kero Kero Bonito have celebrated their signing to Polyvinyl by releasing a new video for their single “Make Believe.” The fuzzy electropop of “Make Believe” makes for a cheerful and bubbly track, with vocalist Sarah Midori Perry’s twee, high-pitched voice adding to the sugary charm and sweetness of the record. The James Hankins-directed video is adorably low budget and effectively works as both goofy comedy and experimental virtuosity.
Kero Kero Bonito premiered both the new video for “Make Believe” as well as an exclusive b-side alongside the single’s release, entitled “World Tour 2018.” Both tracks are available for streaming, while “Make Believe” is expected to appear on the group’s forthcoming album Time ‘n’ Place. Their last project, the TOTEP EP, debuted earlier in the year. Kero Kero Bonito begin their upcoming world tour next month, which includes stops in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and Canada. They will also make stops in various cities in the U.S. where they will be joined by Frankie Cosmos at a few of their shows. Check out the full tour schedule, the “World Tour 2018″ bonus track, and watch the video for “Make Believe” below.
Kero Kero Bonito tour dates:
10/02 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
10/03 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
10/04 – Manchester, UK @ YES
10/05 – Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
10/06 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s
10/16 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall $
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere $
10/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA $
10/19 – Hoboken, NJ @ Stevens Institute of Technology
10/20 – College Park, MD @ MilkBoy ArtHouse $
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club $
10/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Hi-Ho Lounge $
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar $
10/26 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $
10/27 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company $
10/30 – Norman, OK @ The Opolis $
10/31 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $
11/01 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$
11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater #$
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore #
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #$
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret #$
11/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre #$
11/13 – Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College – Gardner Lounge $
11/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $
11/15 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx $
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace $
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa $
11/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
11/22 – Paris, France @ L’Olympic Café
11/23 – Brussels, Belgium @ Beursschouwburg
11/24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Sugarfactory
11/26 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
11/27 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Ideal Bar
11/28 – Berlin, Germany @ The Monarch
11/29 – Warsaw, Poland @ Smolna
02/07 – Manchester, England @ Gorilla
02/08 – Bristol, England @ Thekla
02/09 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SWG3
$ w/ Tanukichan
# w/ Frankie Cosmos