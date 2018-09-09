News \
Kanye West Teases Watch The Throne Sequel “Coming Soon”
Kanye West is teasing what looks to be the sequel to Watch the Throne, his 2011 collaborative album with Jay-Z. “Throne2 coming soon,” he wrote last night on Twitter. Two years ago while on tour behind his album The Life of Pablo, the Chicago rapper said that the album would never receive a sequel due to “Tidal/Apple bullshit.” Kanye’s latest album ye was released this June as part of a series of Kanye-produced releases from Pusha T, Nas, Kid Cudi, and Teyana Taylor. Everything Is Love, Jay-Z’s collaborative album with Beyoncé, was released in June. Check out his tweet below.
throne2 coming soon
— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 8, 2018