Kanye Posts Weird, Sad, Rambling Instagram Videos About Drake and Kim Kardashian

No good idea has ever started with the words “First of all, I want to address Nick Cannon.” But that’s exactly how Kanye West begins a bizarre and extremely depressing monologue that he posted in a series of videos to his Instagram account this afternoon. The four short clips show Kanye seemingly walking around Chicago by himself, rambling about real and perceived slights against him and his wife. In addition to the former host of MTV’s Wild ‘n Out, he also addresses Drake and model Tyson Beckford.

Obviously, Drake is the biggest name of the three. A few weeks after apologizing to the world’s biggest rapper for his tertiary role in the Pusha T beef, Kanye is now stoking the fires with Aubrey Graham again, apparently based on a silly fan theory that the “Kiki” in his hit “In My Feelings” is a reference to Kim Kardashian. Here’s his full spiel on the subject:

“Now if I wasn’t in a medicated state, I might have thought, and had the wherewithal to say, ‘Hey Pusha, don’t diss Drake on my beat,’ and I spoke about that and took accountability for that. Now what I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability, is the fact that it’s people making rumors or thinking that you fuck my wife, and you not saying nothing, and you carrying it like that. That don’t sit well with my spirit. You know if i had a girlfriend from Chicago, her name was Renita, and then you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘Riri.’ So when you’re like, ‘Aw, I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro. You know where that come from. Don’t make no record with nothing that could be confused. Now I told you, I didn’t tell Pusha no information about your baby, baby momma, nothing like that. That didn’t come from me.”

This is not the first time Kanye has been so creepy and paranoid about other rappers that he thinks are subliminally talking about Kardashian: close followers of West family gossip might remember the time he flipped out at Wiz Khalifa for tweeting the letters “KK,” which turned out to be reference to a weed strain.

Kanye continues to chastise Drake in the videos, apparently for a leaked snippet of a song that was never formally released, in which Drake and Future rap about having “20 damn Kylies” and “20 damn Kendalls.” “I told you, Travis is your man, don’t make no record like that. That man just had a baby with her, that’s going to be offensive,” he says, referencing Travis Scott and Kanye’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner. It would be a lot more convincing as an argument if Kanye hadn’t recently fantasized about sleeping with all four of Kim’s sisters on “Xtcy.” (“I hit Trav about the ‘Xtcy’ record and made sure that we was all good,” he says by way of an explanation. OK man.)

As for Nick Cannon and Tyson Beckford, it seems that Kanye is mad about the former for talking about his old relationship with Kim in an interview, and at the latter for insulting her appearance in an Instagram comment. If there’s one thing to take away from all of this, it’s that Kanye desperately needs to log off the internet for a while. Watch the videos below.