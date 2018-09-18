California emo punks Joyce Manor lean into that southern California breezy pop sound with their latest offering “Silly Games,” off their upcoming album Million Dollars To Kill Me. The charming new record evokes the Beach Boys and Weezer in it’s tender groove, honeyed moans, and rhythmic expressions of wistfulness. “Silly Games” is the third single from Million Dollars To Kill Me, along with the album’s title track and “Think I’m Still in Love With You.” The album is available this Friday, but for now listen to “Silly Games” below.