Author, music journalist, and renowned historian of punk Jon Savage has announced a new oral history of Joy Division. Titled This Searing Light, the Sun and Everything Else: Joy Division – The Oral History, the book arrives March 7 in the UK, with an American release date to follow on April 23 via Faber & Faber.

The oral history collects over three decades of interviews with important characters in the story of the iconic post-punk band including former members Peter Hook, Bernard Sumner, and Stephen Morris, as well as Ian Curtis’ wife Deborah Curtis, Factory Records graphic designer Peter Saville, and more. The book follows Savage’s involvement in the 2008 documentary film Joy Division. His last book 1966: The Year the Decade Exploded was released in 2015.