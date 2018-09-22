Modern Lovers’ Jonathan Richman Announces New Solo Album SA

Modern Lovers frontman Jonathan Richman has announced a new solo album. Titled SA, the album takes its name from the first solfège syllable of the Indian raga mode. SA was co-produced by Richman with his wife Nicole Montalbano and former Talking Heads member Jerry Harrison. The album marks the seventeenth release from Richman as a solo musician and is his first solo record since 2016’s Ishkode! Ishkode! SA arrives October 1 via Blue Arrow Records, with physical editions on vinyl and cassette out in February 2019.