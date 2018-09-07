Joey Purp’s Quarterthing, the follow up to last year’s mixtape iiiDrops, has officially arrived. The Chicago MC began teasing the project last month with the release of single “Bag Talk,” along with a video of Purp and fellow SaveMoney rapper Towkio in a parking garage. “Bag Talk” was quickly followed by last week’s house-inspired track “Elastic.” Although Purp only dropped two singles ahead of the release, he’s teased the rest of the project with short clips posted to his Twitter, including snippets of the songs “2012,” “Lebron James,” “Look at my Wrist” and “24k Gold/Sanctified.”

Quarterthing was produced by The Social Experiment members Nate Fox (Chance the Rapper), Nico Segal (previously known as Donnie Trumpet), and Peter Cottontale (Vic Mensa, SZA), the album also features fellow Chicagoans Ravyn Lenae, Cdot Honcho, and Queen Key, as well as RZA and GZA.

Purp has also announced a short tour promoting the new project, including appearances in Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, DC. See the full details at his website. Meanwhile, he recently featured alongside Chance the Rapper on KAMI and Smoko Ono’s newest song “Reboot,” set to appear on KAMI’s upcoming album Very Slight. Stream Joey Purp’s Quarterthing below.