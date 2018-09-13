The Jimi Hendrix Experience Announces New 50th Anniversary Electric Ladyland Reissue Boxset

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1968 masterpiece Electric Ladyland and to celebrate the occasion, Legacy Records will release a new deluxe edition of the landmark album. The 3 CD or 6 LP boxset arrives this November 9 with a completely new remastered version of the album by Bernie Grundman, as well as a 5.1 surround sound version mixed by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer.

The boxset will also come with Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes featuring demos and studio outtakes, as well as the 1997 documentary At Last.. The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland on Blu-ray and an unreleased recording of Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live at the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68. The reissue also includes a new 48-page book with unreleased photos, handwritten lyrics, poems, and more. The deluxe edition also includes new album art featuring a photo of the band by Linda McCartney. Watch a trailer for the release below.