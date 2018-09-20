Jim James Announces “Future Is Voting” Swing State College Tour

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James has announced a new tour. Titled “The Future Is Voting,” the tour finds James performing in six college towns located in swing districts in a nonpartisan attempt to get students to the polls. All of the six performances will be free for college student. According to Pitchfork, each show will include a forum for students to get familiar with local representatives and their platforms.

The tour begins in Austin this October 7. James will also be coming through venues at Texas State University, the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, the University of Georgia, Simpson College, and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Supporting acts include Benjamin Booker, Made of Oak, and other touring guests.

“The importance of getting involved at this moment in time cannot be overstated,” James said in a press release. “This isn’t only a Get Out the Vote Concert. This is a learning moment aimed at college students to motivate them to vote, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum.”

See the full list of tour dates below.

October 7 – Austin, TX – Emo’s 10-09 San Marcos, TX – Texas State University

October 10 – Milwaukee, WI – University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

October 15 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

October 16 – Indianola, IA – Simpson College

October 17 – Urbana, IL – Canopy Club