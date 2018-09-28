Jack Black on Dave Grohl: “He Crushes It With Thunderskins”

Tenacious D, the comedy-rock team of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, released their new animated series Post-Apocalypto today. To promote the project, the duo spoke to Rolling Stone about the decision to make an ambitious musical cartoon instead a more traditional Tenacious D movie and album. Naturally, the conversation turned to Dave Grohl, who plays drums on the Post-Apocalypto soundtrack. When asked if it’s difficult to collaborate with someone as lauded as Grohl, the two had a little fun with the routine question. “It kinda is at first, until you realize it’s your album and you want it to be right,” Gass said, while Black took a much more fanboy approach in his response.

“Every time we make a new album, we ask Dave Grohl if he would be available/interested in throwin’ down on the new Tenacious D record. And we always assume this is the year that he’s gonna say, “Sorry, guys, I’m a little busy.” But he fuckin’ comes through. Again, he comes through. Unfathomable. I don’t know why, I don’t how, but we got him again. And he crushes it. He crushes it with thunderskins. Do you give him notes? First you wanna hear what’s he gonna do, and there’s always minds blown. He’s the greatest living drummer, what are you gonna do?”

Gass replied: “Go in there and say “Hey, Dave, can you hit a little harder? Come on, bro?”

You can read the full interview here. Elsewhere, the band made a guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to promote the cartoon by crashing the set with a dead motorcycle and a burrito gun. Watch below.