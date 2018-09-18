J Mascis’ meandering and ethereal guitar encapsulates how emotional longing can feel on his new solo record “Everything She Said.” The song is the latest single from the Dinosaur Jr. frontman and will appear on his forthcoming Elastic Days solo album, available in November. “Everything She Said” is a soft, melancholic record about the end of a relationship, where Mascis’ words and the gauzy production work in tandem to capture heartbreak. “Everything She Said” is the second single from Elastic Days, following the release of “See You At The Movies.” Dinosaur Jr. recently announced a pair of intimate shows as a makeup for the cancellation of their tour with Mastodon. Listen to the new track below.