J. Cole Announces Dreamville Festival Lineup Featuring Young Thug, SZA, Nelly, Big Sean, More

J. Cole has announced the lineup for his first-ever Dreamville Festival in Raleigh, North Carolina. In addition to headlining the event himself, Cole will also bring Nelly, Young Thug, SZA, Big Sean, Teyana Taylor to his hometown, as well as Saba, Rhapsody, Davido, YBN Cordae, and more. Dreamville will take place this September 15 at Dorthea Dix Park in Raleigh. Check out a poster for the festival below, with tickets available here.