J. Cole Announces Dreamville Foundation Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

J. Cole’s Dreamville Foundation nonprofit has announced a new relief effort for victims of Hurricane Florence. Volunteers will be setting up housing and warm food offerings for victims of the hurricane, supplying food to pantries based in Cole’s hometown of Fayetteville, NC. The foundation also aims to support other local nonprofits in the Fayetteville area.

Cole’s Dreamville Festival was recently cancelled due to Hurricane Florence, which caused a record-breaking 30 inches of rainfall throughout North Carolina, with even more flooding expected this weekend. 19,000 people are currently living in shelters as a result of damaged caused by the hurricane. Donate to relief efforts here.