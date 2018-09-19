Interns at Spin

Spin is seeking paid editorial interns to work in our New York office. Currently, we are only considering applicants based in the New York City area. Interns work 20 hours a week and perform a variety of day-to-day tasks such as news writing, transcribing, archival projects, and reporting. They’re also encouraged and guided to pitch larger pieces such as artist interviews, reported pieces, and record reviews, as well as longer-term projects that may be completed over the course of the internship. Each intern will work closely with our team of editors and should be an active reader of the site. These positions are open effective immediately and will run through December 2018.

The ideal candidate for this internship should have a strong passion for music, a background in writing, and an interest in multi-platform journalism. In particular, we’re looking for people who are comfortable being self-motivated, but are also confident enough to ask questions and take direction as necessary. Strong time management skills, attention to detail, a willingness to tackle new things on the fly, and having an eye for “the story behind the story” are especially valuable.

Spin’s mission is to provide critical, conversational, reported coverage of music, artists, and the industry behind it. (We also cover other areas of culture, such as movies, television, and politics.) Our newsroom is fast-paced, dynamic, and staff is encouraged to pitch openly and frequently–we aim to provide authoritative, well-rounded, and nuanced writing to our readers.

Application Materials:

There is no formal application form. Intern applications should be delivered by email and contain a cover letter and résumé that include the following:

– your background in writing and/or music and why you’re interested in interning at Spin

– 2-4 writing clips (these can be unpublished if needed)

– what you’d like to focus on while at Spin and why (reporting, social media, archival projects, interviews, criticism, etc.)

– the areas of music you feel knowledgeable and confident in writing about

– a story idea that you think is ideal for Spin to publish in the next two months

– your 5 favorite albums of the year so far

Please direct all Spin internship applications and questions to [email protected] with “Intern Application Fall 2018″ in the subject line. The current deadline for applications is Wednesday, September 26. Past applicants are welcome to apply again.